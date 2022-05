STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville has offered his spiritual guidance in response to the Texas school shooting. “We have had a chance to see again the sad and dark potential of human beings,” he said. “What we can do to one another, and now is the time for us to come together as a human family as brothers and sisters and to uphold of course our loved ones there in Texas, raise them up to God in prayer. And constantly pray for them and pray for ourselves. This is a time for introspection here in Steubenville and throughout the Ohio Valley.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO