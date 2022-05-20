ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Nearly a dozen shell casings found after Rochester shooting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at the Pines...

KIMT

Rochester man sent to prison for deadly collision in February 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fatal drunk driving collision is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Sterling Royce Haukom, 35 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to eight years behind bars, with credit for 344 days already served. Haukom pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in December 2021. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police investigating attempted robbery

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating an attempted robbery from Thursday, May 19. At about 11:56 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE. The victim, a 40-year-old man, said an unknown male approached him from behind and tried to start a verbal...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Arrested After Assault of Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face. Police said 31-year-old Tyrone Land was in the entryway of the Olmsted County Jail and was punching windows and yelling around 11:15 pm Sunday. Land left and two officers followed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Family fight leads to brawl outside Byron bar

(ABC 6 News) - A woman was detained, but no arrests were made after a Saturday night/Sunday morning brawl outside The Compadres in Byron. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office sent one officer to The Compadres Saturday evening, May 21, after bar staff called for support at closing time, due to disorderly behavior and some fears of conflict.
BYRON, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
106.9 KROC

Elgin Man Sentenced For Involvement in Baseball Bat Attack

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Elgin man has been sentenced for his involvement in a baseball bat attack in Hammond that left a man with severe injuries. 32-year-old Elliott Glamm has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation. Glamm was also given a 31-day jail sentence, but that was erased because he was given credit for the time he has already served in jail since his arrest following the Labor Day 2020 assault.
ELGIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

A man has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis. Police were alerted just before 2:20 a.m., with Shotspotter technology registering shots fired in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. They found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died at the scene despite lifesaving...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Stabbed To Death Inside Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year after a man was found stabbed to death Sunday inside a Stevens Square apartment. Officers were called to a building on the 500 block of Ridgewood Avenue on a report of a deceased man. Further investigation determined that the man, who was 52, had died before Sunday, and his death was “declared suspicious.” The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Monday as Eric Andre Lamont David, and his cause of death is “multiple sharp force injuries.” Police are asking for anyone with information about this case to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

As FBI reports spike in active shooter incidents, RPD prepares for the worst

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report released by the FBI Monday afternoon shows active shooter incidents spiked across America last year. The agency says there was a 52.5% increase in active shootings between 2020 and 2021, with a total of 103 people killed and 140 wounded (excluding gunmen) during 61 incidents in the United States. Those numbers represent a 96.8% jump compared to 2017, and a 171% increase in deaths from 2020.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Winona County

DRESBACH, Minn. (KWNO)-A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Winona County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up truck driver came into contact with the pedestrian in the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot. The pedestrian, 71-year-old Phillip J. Conrad of La Crosse, was taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mower County collision injures two people

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Mower County injures two people. It happened around 5:30 pm Saturday at the intersection of Highway 63 and 280th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rebekah Priscilla Adams, 42 of Rochester, was driving north when she collided in the intersection with the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Tillman Charged With Killing Demitri Ellis-Strong At Downtown St. Paul LRT Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station. Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening. The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time. (credit: CBS) The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds. Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area. Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KX News

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (AP) — Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet […]
MOUND, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police investigate shooting report

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to three calls about shots fired at The Pines Condominium Friday morning. Officers received multiple reports of gunshots outside the building at 207 29th Pl. NW at about 4:09 a.m. May 20. Lt. Tom Faudskar said they discovered 11 40-caliber shell casings in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

One charged in Dover crash that caused injuries

(ABC 6 News) - The Sheriff's office of Olmsted County has referred charges for a May 17 crash in Dover. Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Three people – one with facial injuries, one with...
DOVER, MN
fox9.com

Documents: Mother arrested in case of boy’s body found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. Orono police confirmed that the woman, who was booked into the Hennepin County...
MOUND, MN
FOX 21 Online

Towboat Crashes Into Mississippi River Lock And Dam Near Wabasha, Minn.

ALMA, Wis. (FOX9) – A towboat was stuck for hours after crashing into a lock and dam along the Mississippi River Saturday night. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says calls for the crash came in shortly after 11 p.m. According to the sheriff, a barge was headed south on Pool 4 of the river when the towboat lost control near Lock and Dam 4 and crashed.
WABASHA, MN

