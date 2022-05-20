Inbox: Jaire Alexander is something special

The Green Bay Packers have claimed DL Chris Slayton off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday. Slayton (6-4, 307) was originally drafted by New York Giants in the seventh round (No. 245 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent almost all of his rookie season on the Giants' practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season, but did not play. After being released by the Giants following the 2020 training camp, Slayton spent time that season on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. In 2021, he was with the Falcons for the offseason and training camp and spent the first part of the season on the practice squad before being released. Slayton had a brief stint on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad before joining the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in mid-November, where he would be for the rest of the season. In college, Slayton appeared in 49 games with 42 starts, starting every game in his final three seasons at Syracuse. He will wear No. 60 for the Packers.

10 HOURS AGO