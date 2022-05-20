Inbox: Jaire Alexander is something special

Is this the correct time of year to ask about the glorious potential of slow-motion replays showing the ball exploding upon impact with the laser goal posts?. Not quite, but I appreciate your enthusiasm. I defer to the Insider Inbox instruction manual in these insistences, but I'll cut you some slack....
The Seattle Seahawks added to their receiving corps on Monday, signing veteran Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 14 games and making two starts. He caught 20 passes for 313 yards and one score. The 31-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to the...
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel apparently still wants to be traded. And instead of showing up at his team’s OTAs, he just showed up in Dallas…. Hanging out, at least for a moment, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie...
The Seattle Seahawks have an imposing wide receiver duo featuring DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Last season, Lockett finished with 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Metcalf had 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those are impressive numbers, considering that then-quarterback Russell Wilson had to deal with constant pressure from the...
The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
The Auburn Tigers and head coach Bryan Harsin have made a local running back one of their top targets in the 2023 class. Jeremiah Cobb is also the highest-ranked running back in the state of Alabama. Over the last several months he has made quite a few trips to the Plains.
The Cincinnati Bengals went from a 4-11-1 finish in 2020 to AFC champions last year. Could another team follow their path from rags to riches in 2022?. Cris Collinsworth is "intrigued" by the New York Jets as a dark horse candidate to take a significant step forward this season. "I...
It’s been all downhill for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey since his spectacular 2019 campaign. So now, he and the team are desperately trying to stop the tumble. Their hopes for a healthier 2022 could see the star rusher sit out this summer’s preseason action entirely—an approach the...
The Green Bay Packers offered fans the chance to have their photo featured in various locations around Lambeau Field for a 2022 regular-season home game, including on the marquee signs outside the stadium. After thousands of entries and more than 20,000 votes in the contest, Allen Heaton of Birmingham, Alabama, was chosen as the winner.
The San Francisco 49ers are openly looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but no real market has developed for him after he underwent shoulder surgery. While they still may release the veteran quarterback, there is a noteworthy reason they are in no rush. Peter King of NBC Sports predicted in his...
The New York Jets made a roster move on Monday afternoon that involved waiving a wide receiver. The Jets signed receiver DJ Montgomery while releasing fellow receiver Rodney Adams. Adams was signed by the Jets during the offseason and has had previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears....
The Green Bay Packers' preseason schedule consists of two games played on Fridays and one on a Thursday, with all three taking place in the evening. Two of the three opponents made the playoffs last season. – PRESEASON – — *Date Opponent Time (CT) TV *. Fri., Aug....
The Green Bay Packers have claimed DL Chris Slayton off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday. Slayton (6-4, 307) was originally drafted by New York Giants in the seventh round (No. 245 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent almost all of his rookie season on the Giants' practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season, but did not play. After being released by the Giants following the 2020 training camp, Slayton spent time that season on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. In 2021, he was with the Falcons for the offseason and training camp and spent the first part of the season on the practice squad before being released. Slayton had a brief stint on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad before joining the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in mid-November, where he would be for the rest of the season. In college, Slayton appeared in 49 games with 42 starts, starting every game in his final three seasons at Syracuse. He will wear No. 60 for the Packers.
A surprising NFL player is getting a ton of betting action to win the NFL MVP award next season. Here's a hint: He has started two more games in the league than you likely have, and he hasn't yet officially been named his team's starting quarterback. Another hint: This player...
Under GM Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns are often churning the bottom of the roster for a variety of reasons. We’ve seen the team sign and release Felix Harper. We’ve seen them claim, waive and sign Reggie Robinson in the span of a few days. Tuesday brought more...
Comments / 1