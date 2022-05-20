ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Middle School Principal Tried To Hire Teen For Sex, Now He's In Cuffs

By David Wetzel
 5 days ago
A Minnesota middle school principal who police say tried to hire a minor for sex was arrested, according to a report.

KSTP reports that Mohamed Ali Selim , 38, the principal at Eagle Ridge Middle School in District 191, was arrested May 17 and charged with attempting to pay a person he believed was 15 years old for sex.

St. Louis Park police said Selim's arrest was part of an undercover operation to arrest people who were trying to sexually exploit minors. Four men were arrested in the bust, and all but Selim were booked and released, according to KSTP.

As part of the operation, police put advertisements on several websites offering prostitution services. Selim responded and texted back and forth with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, KSTP reports.

Police say Selim tried to set up a meeting with the officer posing as a teenager. When the officer replied that "she" was 15, Selim replied, "OK, that's fine," according to KSTP. A criminal complaint details that Selim said her age made him nervous, but he'd still meet with her so they "could spend some time together."

When Selim arrived for the meeting, he was arrested. The police report states that Selim was in shock and said his life and career are over, KSTP reports.

District 191 told KSTP via a statement that it was not believed any students in the district were involved.

