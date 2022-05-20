ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Deadly night in St. Paul sees 3 people killed, 1 arrest so far

By Adam Uren
 5 days ago
Three people are dead following three separate shootings in St. Paul late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The three incidents bring St. Paul’s homicide total to 18 this year.

Woman arrested after domestic in Frogtown ends with man's death

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood at around 12:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and North Mackubin Street, officers found a man inside a car, described as being in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Regions Hospital.

He was rushed to surgery but died in the hospital around three hours later.

One woman, 28, was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She was booked in Ramsey County jail.

The incident remains under investigation, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

Man shot dead in North End neighborhood

At around 10:30 Thursday night, SPPD responded to multiple reports of shots fired on the 200 block of Maryland Avenue West.

At the scene, officers found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Maryland and Matilda Street.

Officers provided aid until medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Police investigators are currently looking for witnesses relating to the shooting. Those with information are encouraged to call 651-266-5650.

Man killed after shots fired at Green Line station

Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department responded to shots fired at the Green Line’s Central Station in downtown St. Paul at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

At the platform, they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. They provided aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Friday morning release from MTPD, the station is closed due to an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Replacement buses are running between Union Depot and Robert Street stations, and customers should expect “significant delays” according to the release.

