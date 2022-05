KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect was arrested, and another is on the run following a home invasion at a Kirkwood home. Police on scene told News 4 a resident in the 600 block of Brownell discovered a burglary in progress Wednesday. Police said the victim of the home invasion went to a neighboring house to call the police. The victim was not injured. They told police one of the suspects had a gun on them.

