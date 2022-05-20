Indianapolis Peacemakers City Conference

Indianapolis police are testing systems that will show them when and where gunshots are fired. The goal is to solve cases faster and get first responders to scenes quicker. Learn more about these gunshot detection systems and how they're used to fight crime tonight on FOX59 News at Ten.
Indianapolis will soon begin testing gunshot detection in a 5 square mile radius on the city's east and near east sides. FOX59's Crime Mapping project shows a total of 71 non-fatal shootings and 24 fatal shootings in the area in 2021 and IMPD data indicates that's the most anywhere in the city.
FISHERS, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after Fishers police say he was hit while trying to cross the street. Police say a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle as he was trying to cross State Road 37 near 141st Street just after 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 is once again pushing our talent out of the studio (and their comfort zones) to try their hands at a new profession. It’s Hired or Fired week!. So far this year, more than 15,000 potholes have been reported in the city of Indianapolis. It takes a lot of manpower to fill them, and that’s where the Indianapolis Department of Works (DPW) comes in.
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One semi has seemingly enclosed another in a crash on southbound I-65 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. on I-65 at the I-865 split (near the Whitestown exit). According to Whitestown police, a semi carrying aluminum cans for recycling had moved...
A 15-year-old student at Lawrence North High School passed away at track and field practice. The student appears to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field. Indiana has lost at least 4 young men in the past decade and 1 in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition.
INDIANAPOLIS — Local missing persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Erica Rios and her 11-year-old daughter Angel Holmes. Erica is described as 5’3″, 133Ibs and having black hair and hazel eyes. Angel is described as being 4’3”, 70lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, their current clothing is unknown.
INDIANAPOLIS – It seems like every year it is hot and humid at the Indy 500, right? Well, a lot of years, yes, it has been hot with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. However, did you know that one year temperatures dropped into the 30s?. Indy 500 records.
INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old freshman student died Monday after EMS was called to a Lawrence North High School track and field practice. A statement from both the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School confirmed the student’s death Monday night. On Tuesday, the student was identified as R’Mon Rowley.
