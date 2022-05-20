ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

LOOK: Saquon Barkley looking strong in Giants’ OTA

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlOy4_0fkmeKg000

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley , a former Penn State star player, is once again generating some good vibes with his franchise this offseason. Entering his fifth season in the NFL, an important milestone in any running back’s professional career, Barkley is hoping to have an even healthier and stronger 2022 season after some bumps along the road in 2021.

Glimpses of Barkley participating in organized team activities in recent offseason workouts for the Giants show Barkley showed a very brief look at how Barkley is moving. And while it may not be wise to overreact to one single video clip of a fairly standard drill, we won’t stop Giants and Penn State fans cheering on Barkley in the NFL from holding back their excitement for a big 2022 season.

Barkley returned to the Giants at the start of the 2021 season after having his 2020 season cut short with a torn ACL after appearing in just two games. Barkley played in 13 games for the Giants in 2021 and rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants struggled all season to get much going on offense.

Barkley had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his first two seasons in the NFL, and the Giants hope to see a return to that level of production in 2022. Barkley could benefit from a big season as well as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Given his injury history and the typical career span for running backs in the NFL, this will be an important season for the former Nittany Lion.

List

Ranking Penn State's 2022 schedule from Ohio to Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3gML_0fkmeKg000

Related

Which freshmen matter the most for Penn State in 2022?

The Jordan Stout era in Baltimore has already arrived

Jahan Dotson signs rookie contract with Washington Commanders

Jesse Luketa inks his rookie contract with Arizona Cardinals

Former Penn State player announces retirement from professional football

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Washington, NJ
City
State College, PA
City
East Rutherford, NJ
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
City
Washington, PA
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program. Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Football#Nittany Lions#American Football#New York Giants#Penn State#Acl
The Spun

Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Thinks 1 Team Could Make 'Bengals-Type' Leap

The Cincinnati Bengals went from a 4-11-1 finish in 2020 to AFC champions last year. Could another team follow their path from rags to riches in 2022?. Cris Collinsworth is "intrigued" by the New York Jets as a dark horse candidate to take a significant step forward this season. "I...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-Pats DE: Trade to Browns 'could be best thing to ever happen to me'

Chase Winovich is keeping a positive attitude after being traded by the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Winovich, the Patriots' third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was sent to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson. The 27-year-old edge rusher's playing time dipped significantly in 2021 after he tallied 5.5 sacks the previous two seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy