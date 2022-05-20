Morning Bulletin: Final Four Bound

A look at the news around Boston College athletics from Thursday

Women's Lacrosse is Final Four Bound

For the fifth straight season, Boston College women's lacrosse is heading to the Final Four. On Thursday, the Eagles dropped Loyola (Maryland) 20-13 in Newton. Sophomore Belle Smith had an MVP performance, dropping a career high seven goals, while Jenn Medjid had eight points. Charlotte North had six points as well in the winning effort. The Eagles will now head to Baltimore, where they will play #2 Maryland next Friday.

Jeff Hafley Named Top Coach By FWAA

Jeff Hafley was named the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Coach of the Year. This award, given since 2018 is given to a coach who "granted outstanding access to his program during the previous season."

Locked on Boston College: Opening Line Revealed

Football talk is dominating the sports world right now, mostly because of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. But there is other football related news out there. Betonline, our partner released their first week odds and gave their opening line for BC and Rutgers. How much of a spread did they give the Eagles? Is it too high or too low? And what could see the line change before the kickoff?

Finally, women's lacrosse rolled to the Final Four with a convincing win over Loyola Maryland. We look at Belle Smith's huge game, and what it will take to defeat Maryland in the next round.

Make sure to watch below!

