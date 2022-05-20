ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LISTEN: Washington Post's Matt Brown talks Georgia politics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post reporter Matt Brown joined WDUN's "The...

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump ally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. It was not immediately clear which Democrat he would face in November.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats David Perdue in GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated former Senator David Perdue in the Tuesday primary election. Kemp’s victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.
GEORGIA STATE
Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football star Herschel Walker won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, giving former President Donald Trump at least partial victory in the top political battleground while a more competitive fight was playing out in the GOP contest for governor. In all, five states were...
GEORGIA STATE
Midterm updates | Strong, Wardynski in Alabama House runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — County official Dale Strong and former Huntsville school Superintendent Casey Wardynski have advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for the congressional seat given up by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama. Both ran on issues that are reliably popular among Alabama Republicans: support for...
ALABAMA STATE
Burt Jones declares victory in lieutenant governor primary race

Lieutenant governor conservative candidate Burt Jones declared victory in Georgia's primary race Wednesday evening over Trump-endorsed candidate Butch Miller. Jones currently leads with 50.06 percent of the vote, just barely avoiding the 50 percent that would require a runoff. Miller currently holds 31.14 percent of the vote. However, not all...
GEORGIA STATE
Two Hall Co. GOP state house races decided; two heading to runoff

Emory Dunahoo and David Clark, two incumbent Georgia lawmakers, came out on top in their respective state house races, but two other districts appear bound for a runoff. Incumbent State Rep. Emory Dunahoo defeated Jackson County School Board Member Don Clerici in the race for Georgia State House District 31. He faces no Democratic challenger in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Beto O'Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surrounded by fellow Republicans on a high school stage, Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, when Beto O'Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience. “Gov. Abbott, I have something...
UVALDE, TX
Echols edges out Gibbs in race for state senate

Hall County District Three Commissioner Shelly Echols handily won the Republican nomination for Georgia State Senate District 49 on Tuesday. The one-term county commissioner defeated her old political opponent Scott Gibbs in the primary to succeed Butch Miller, who is running for Lt. Governor. She will now face Democrat Judy Cooley in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Gary Michael Lyle

Gary Michael Lyle, age 77 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia. (706) 754-6256.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
Steady turnout for primary election in Georgia

Habersham County polling locations are seeing a brisk voter turnout. At Habersham North, located in the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center outside Clarkesville, Polk Manager Steve Lindley said the facility had averaged 100 voters an hour between 7 and 4, and that it appeared that number could be exceeded going forward.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Blair, Erb, Jr., Miley take WoO LMS Pennsylvania victories

Max Blair, Dennis Erb, Jr., and Jared Miley were all winners in World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series action in the Keystone State over the weekend. Blair kicked the weekend off on Thursday with a win at Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway. Erb, Jr. topped the field on Friday at Pennsylvania’s Marion Center Raceway, while Miley capped the weekend on Saturday at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.
CENTERVILLE, PA

