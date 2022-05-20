LISTEN: Washington Post's Matt Brown talks Georgia politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. It was not immediately clear which Democrat he would face in November.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO