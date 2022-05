Vivel Crepes opened a second location inside Hill Country Indoor in May. The cafe is open to the public, and the entrance is inside the athletic facility, which is at 13875 Bee Cave Parkway, Bee Cave. The cafe serves sweet and savory crepes along with breakfast dishes, pastas, paninis, custom superfood bowls and more. The cafe also offers a variety of coffee and tea options as well as smoothies. The full menu is available all day, and all ingredients are made in house fresh daily. 512-956-9422.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO