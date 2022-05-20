ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

This North Carolina city ranks as the nation’s cheapest place to live. Here’s why

By Simone Jasper
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQu4h_0fkmZGB300

North Carolina is home to the nation’s most affordable place to live, a new report finds.

Hickory ranks No. 1 on a list of cities offering residents the most for their money, according to results published Tuesday, May 17.

To create the rankings, U.S. News & World Report said it studied 150 metro areas across the country. Then, it used U.S. Census data to determine each place’s median income, home ownership rates and costs of living.

“To pinpoint the most affordable places on the list, we looked at the proportion of the median annual household income that goes toward the average cost to own or rent a home, including the typical cost of utilities and taxes,” analysts wrote in their report.

Hickory is home to about 43,000 people and lies within the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area. The region roughly 55 miles northwest of Charlotte was the only place in North Carolina to earn a top 10 spot on the national list.

“The area is fairly affordable , with rents low and the median sale price for homes lower than the state average,” U.S. News & World Report said. “But the supply of homes is still low, so finding a home can be tricky. Local entities are working to bring more new construction, but the price of homes is still rising due to that lack of supply and higher construction costs in the area.”

In the report, officials said the Hickory area had an average annual salary of $43,630, median home price of $161,000 and monthly median rent of $708. The area’s residents put about 19.3% of their income toward housing , results show.

In addition to its costs, the region also received nods for its mild weather, arts scene and recent growth.

“Hickory offers a high quality of life and an affordable cost of living for residents,” Mayor Hank Guess said May 17 in a news release. “This makes our community a desirable place to live and we’re experiencing steady growth as more and more people realize its value and choose Hickory as their home.”

Rounding out the top five cheapest places to call home were the metro areas of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Huntsville, Alabama; Davenport, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Still, Hickory wasn’t the only place in North Carolina to receive national recognition.

On the overall list of “best places to live” — which considered costs, desirability and other factors — Raleigh and Durham ranked No. 6 in the country, The News & Observer reported.

These North Carolina brunch spots are among the best in the nation, new rankings show

This North Carolina town ranks among nation’s safest places to live. Here’s why

Comments / 15

Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
5d ago

I taught school and lived in Hickory for 12 years in the 80s and 90s. I found it a wonderful place to work and live. Attractions include Lake Norman and Lake Hickory, mountains close by, as well as the proximity to Charlotte and attractions like Love Valley and Carowinds.

Reply(3)
8
David Smith
5d ago

I knew that there was a reason I moved here from Miami Florida. I lived in Vale NC until 2008 and then moved to Hickory. I like it here . Even the police are nice here. I really don't know of anything about Hickory that would make me want to move. Definitely not back to Miami. It's like a foreign country down there and I can't see me going home. I have thought about St Augustine but doubt that will happen.

Reply(1)
3
David Strother
5d ago

hickory is growing bigger and bigger every day so I would suggest you think twice about moving there I have been here since 1983 is tripled in size

Reply
3
Related
WRAL News

North Carolina quietly moves toward full legalization of hemp

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is on the path to permanently legalizing its booming hemp industry. And in contrast to years past, the issue no longer seems particularly controversial. The 2022 Farm Act, Senate Bill 792, would distinguish hemp from marijuana by defining hemp as cannabis having less than...
kiss951.com

The Most Beautiful Place In North Carolina Is…

Travel + Leisure found the most beautiful place in each U.S. state. When you grow up and stay in one place, it’s easy to forget how big the country is. There have been places that I have visited on the west coast that make me feel like I’m in a different country. The United States is full of beautiful landscapes. This country truly does have it all when it comes to landscapes: deserts, woods, beaches, mountains.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Iowa State
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
City
Raleigh, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
State
Indiana State
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Growing a better strawberry in North Carolina

Chances are, that deep red, plump, ripe strawberry bursting with flavor that you picked fresh off the plant at your local farm was a Chandler. Or possibly a Camarosa. In a couple of years, it might be a Rocco, or a Liz. Perhaps a Ruby June. Wait a decade, and it could be NC-19-16.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#U S News World Report#U S Census
WFAE.org

Why have earthquakes been hitting in the Carolinas?

North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
miamistandard.news

North Carolina Lawmaker Introduces Legalization Bill

A Democratic lawmaker in North Carolina on Monday introduced a bill that would legalize the sale and possession of recreational cannabis for adults in the state. State Sen. Toby Fitch’s proposal focuses primarily on “the sale, possession and use of marijuana,” according to the Winston-Salem Journal, “although a section covers the legal use of industrial hemp.”
U.S. POLITICS
Axios Charlotte

Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina

Just as North Carolinians prepare for one of our favorite rites of passage — beach season — the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration sent out an ominous alert on Tuesday: The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be unusually active, Axios Andrew Freedman reports. Why it matters: Hurricanes, nature’s most destructive storms, have tested North […] The post Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
492
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy