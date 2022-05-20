ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-Life Angelyne Says Emmy Rossum’s Show “Doesn’t Do Me Justice”

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago
The inspiration behind Emmy Rossum‘s Angelyne is not too pleased about the series chronicling her peak in L.A. Ahead of the Peacock series’ premiere, the real Angelyne spoke with Inside Edition about the TV show, which she said was inaccurate in its representation of her.

“I had a glimpse of it and I refused to watch it,” Angelyne told Inside Edition. “It doesn’t do me justice. Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?”

Angelyne follows the titular character’s rise to fame in the ’80s, when she appeared on billboards with her name and a phone number to promote herself. Rossum plays Angelyne in all five episodes of the show, which she also executive produced.

While her subject said she wasn’t thrilled with the show, Rossum told The Hollywood Reporter she had met with Angelyne before making the series and had an “empowering” conversation with the star.

“The one thing she told me was that she’s a mirror, so whatever I saw in her that’s the story I should tell and therefore it would be my story and not her story. And I thought that was so empowering,” Rossum told THR.

Rossum also told the outlet she hoped Angelyne would enjoy the show and that it would introduce a new group of fans to the L.A. icon.

“I hope that she knows that this is a love letter to the fun and fantasy and the hot pink, Corvette-driving enigma that she is,” Rossum told THR. “I hope more people fall in love with her and appreciate her for what a trailblazer she is as the precursor to social media.”

Along with Rossum, Angelyne also stars Hamish Linklater, Lukas Gage, Alex Karpovsky, Charlie Rowe and Tonatiuh.

Angelyne is now streaming on Peacock.

