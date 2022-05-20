ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Now and Then’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Apple TV+’s Bilingual Thriller?

By Dianna Shen
 5 days ago
Apple TV+ is the streaming site to beat, as they have been continuously releasing hit after hit. So, what’s next? Now and Then is what’s next. Shot both in Spanish and English, the series follows a group of friends at two separate points of their lives: a fun night out that ended in tragedy, and the consequences that are still following them two decades later.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Blackmailed before a college reunion, five friends are confronted by their dark past. After 20 years, will their secret finally come out? ‘Now and Then’ is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Curious for more details? We’ve got you covered with an episode guide on everything you need to know about how to watch the new thriller series.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN APPLE TV+’S NOW AND THEN?

The Apple TV+ thriller series will consist of eight episodes, with the first three episodes dropping all at once.

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES OF NOW AND THEN PREMIERE?

Now and Then will be available to stream globally on Friday, May 20, with three episodes premiering. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly up until the season finale on June 24. Here’s a quick guide to when each episode will be available to stream:

  • Episode 1: Friday, May 20
  • Episode 2: Friday, May 20
  • Episode 3: Friday, May 20
  • Episode 4: Friday, May 27
  • Episode 5: Friday, June 3
  • Episode 6: Friday, June 10
  • Episode 7: Friday, June 17
  • Episode 8: Friday, June 24

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF APPLE TV+’S NOW AND THEN?

Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez will be leading the cast through the thriller. They will also be joined by José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manola Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.

The show is created by trio Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira, who have also worked together on projects such as Netflix’s Cable Girls and Jaguar.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR NOW AND THEN?

Yes there is! Scroll up for a glimpse of the star-studded cast dealing with their dark secret and the emotional baggage that comes with it.

