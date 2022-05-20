44-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed On SR-54 In Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash overnight on SR-54 in Pasco County.

Troopers say around 10:24 pm on Thursday, the woman was crossing over SR-54 just east of Copper Springs Boulevard when she entered the path of a GMC Sierra.

The truck struck the woman, and she suffered fatal injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old Odessa man, was uninjured in the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.