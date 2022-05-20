ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

44-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed On SR-54 In Pasco County

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0fkmZ4fa00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash overnight on SR-54 in Pasco County.

Troopers say around 10:24 pm on Thursday, the woman was crossing over SR-54 just east of Copper Springs Boulevard when she entered the path of a GMC Sierra.

The truck struck the woman, and she suffered fatal injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old Odessa man, was uninjured in the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Related
fox13news.com

Polk County man arrested for transporting undocumented man from Colorado to Plant City, troopers say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - For the second day in a row, Florida troopers arrested a human smuggling suspect during a traffic stop in Hernando County. On Tuesday, a trooper a white Nissan Pathfinder heading south on Interstate 75 near Brooksville. According to FHP, the driver was traveling at 77 mph in a 70 mph zone, and the rear window tint was non-transparent. A traffic stop was initiated, and a second trooper arrived to assist.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Tuesday morning when she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say that at about 2:15 a.m., an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palmetto woman was traveling north on the left turn lane on U.S. 41, just south of Cortez Road. A pedestrian, identified as a 26-year old woman, was walking north, in the same lane as the SUV when they collided.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Tampafp Com#National Headlines#The Free Press#Llc
WFLA

Pasco sheriff’s office searching for 2 stolen semi trucks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two semi trucks stolen from a business in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff’s office, a red and black semi (Florida tag 50BCMT), a yellow semi (Florida tag JC57LX), a 2020 enclosed trailer (3255CZ) and a 2022 enclosed trailer (QA15IM) were stolen […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
10 Tampa Bay

Road rage ends in deadly fight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a deadly fight that started when two drivers were exiting a parking lot on May 14, according to authorities. At around 6:23 p.m. that Saturday, police officers responded to an altercation in the parking lot near Adventure Island on McKinley Drive. Authorities said the investigation suggests while the two drivers were exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident ensued.
TAMPA, FL
iontb.com

Death investigation ongoing in Tarpon Springs

Officers from the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) are investigating a death at a home located at 1121 East Boyer Street. Officers responded to the address on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m. The call was to check on the welfare of 57 year-old Mark Anthony Tringone. Upon...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy