All Loved Up! Harry Styles Seemingly Sings About Olivia Wilde on 3rd Album ‘Harry’s House’: Lyrics

He's in love and doesn't care who knows it! Harry Styles ' third album Harry's House — released on Friday, May 20 — is full of romantic lyrics and fans can only speculate that the tracks are about girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Days before the record's release, Harry, 28, made a rare comment about Olivia, 38, while appearing on the SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show . The actor — who met his lady love on the set of their movie Don't Worry Darling — told the radio host that it was a “wonderful experience getting directed by Olivia.”

“Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times; you have to trust a lot," the singer added during the interview, which aired on Wednesday, May 18. " Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful. It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Which Harry Styles Songs Are About Olivia Wilde?

When host Howard Stern also played clips of his new songs, Harry did confirm that one track, titled "Cinema," was a love song. However, he didn't say that it was about Olivia.

“Most of the time when I write songs, they start out just … I don’t know, I guess, mine. Then, it’s less so,” Harry said about writing songs inspired by other people. “I think it’s important to write from, kind of, what you’re going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I think is the most you can capture a moment.”

After filming on Don't Worry Darling came to an end in early 2021, Harry and Olivia made their debut as a couple when attending Jeffrey Azoff 's — Harry's longtime manager — wedding. They've stayed quiet about their relationship thus far, but a lot of the songs on Harry's House are speculated to be about Olivia.

“As I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing," he explained of the music while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday, May 16. "When I took that title, put it to the songs we were making, it felt like it took on this whole new meaning and it was about, imagine it’s a day in my house. What do I go through? A day in my mind, what do I go through in my house? I’m playing fun music. I’m playing sad music. I’m playing this, I’m playing that. Feeling stuff. Kind of like a day in the life. I like all of that stuff.”

