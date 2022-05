The owners of an Egyptian restaurant are hosting a trial run this week. Dale and Riham Erdman, co-owners of A Taste of Cairo in the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids, said in a Facebook post last week they would do a limited-menu trial run for carryout or delivery Monday, May 23. The couple said in another post, thanks to popular demand, the restaurant will reopen for another trial run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO