ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Groff Park Splash Pad To Open This Weekend Ahead Of High Temps

By Amherst Indy
amherstindy.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the forecasted high temperatures in the Town of Amherst...

www.amherstindy.org

Comments / 0

Related
amherstindy.org

Letter: Build A New School At Fort River And A Community Youth Center At Wildwood

The following letter was sent to the Elementary School Building Committee, The Amherst Town Council and The Town Manager on May 23, 2022. The Progressive Coalition of Amherst and Sunrise Amherst submit this letter together, in support of locating the new elementary school on the current Fort River Elementary site. We believe this is the best solution for Amherst’s students, the larger Amherst community, and the climate. The Fort River site has more than 30 acres of available open space, more than double the amount at Wildwood, and could provide abundant room for outdoor learning, sports, parking and busing to all happen safely. Fort River’s fields are already in frequent use for soccer, baseball and other sports by the Amherst community. The Fort River site is more suitable for ground-source heat pumps as the new school’s heating and cooling system, which would support the Town’s climate action goals. We hope that the Fort River site is chosen for the new school, and implore Town officials to consider converting the Wildwood Elementary School into a multi-function community center. Repurposing of the Wildwood building for the continued benefit of Amherst’s children and families makes sense for many reasons. Wildwood, which has more than 80,000 square feet of space, needs fewer immediate improvements than Fort River, and would offer an excellent location for the youth empowerment and BIPOC cultural centers recommended by the Community Safety Working Group. Wildwood is in walking distance to both the middle and high schools, making it a highly convenient location for Amherst’s youth. The ample space within the Wildwood building would support youth activities and gatherings, while the site would provide the needed parking. We hope you will choose the Fort River School for the new elementary school location, and that Wildwood will be studied as a possible site for the needed youth empowerment and BIPOC cultural centers.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst’s Max Page Elected President of State Teachers’ Union

Max Page, a professor of architecture at UMass Amherst and the current vice president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) has been elected to be the union’s next president. Page will succeed current MTA President Merrie Najimy, who is completing her second and final term, on July 15. Page,...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Hundreds Attend Candlelight Vigil For Sayhan Islam

High school students, staff, and members of the Amherst community gathered for a candlelight vigil at Sweetser Park on Tuesday, May 24 to pay tribute the Sayhan Islam who died in a single car accident on North East Street on the night of May 19. Five other students were injured in the crash, and four remain hospitalized. The gathering was estimated to include over 200 people.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy