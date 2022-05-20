ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Games Across Acadiana registration is open today

 5 days ago
Registration is now open for Games Across Acadiana: Acadiana's Ultimate Scavenger Hunt.

The virtual scavenger hunt is free to play and will feature over 60 missions and activities for the whole family to enjoy. All teams that register or "join the hunt" by midnight on May 20th will receive 500 bonus points.

To join the hunt, participants can download a free app called GooseChase from Google Play or the App Store and search “2022 Games Across Acadiana.”

Organizers say that all players who join the hunt will have the opportunity to perform fun tasks and earn points for a chance to be entered into a drawing for prizes including a Grand Prize of $10,000. The app is available now and missions will be available for play beginning Friday, June 3rd at 8:00am.

For more information about Games Across Acadiana visit milesperret.org/GAA

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

