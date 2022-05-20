ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 dogs killed in Brentwood kennel fire

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

BRENTOOD -- Four dogs died in a fire at a Brentwood kennel Thursday night, according to Brentwood police.

Officers joined East Contra Costa Fire Protection District at 9:58 p.m. in responding to a structure fire at Derty Dog K9 Retreat at Brentwood Boulevard and Sims Road.

A fire that investigators believe started in an air conditioning unit spread to the building, killing four dogs. Another 15 dogs at the kennel were accounted for and appeared to be in good condition.

The fire was contained quickly without endangering any surrounding buildings.

This case is currently under investigation by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, which urges anyone with any questions or additional information to call them at (925) 634- 3400.

Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in fatal stabbing at San Mateo bus stop

SAN MATEO - Police in San Mateo announced an arrest Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a bus stop earlier this month.According to officers, a person waiting for the bus at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard found the victim unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. on May 14. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Tedrick Towns, was pronounced dead at the scene.With the help of witnesses and surveillance video, an initial investigation determined that sometime after 1:40 a.m. Towns was stabbed following an argument with the suspect at the bus stop. Police said the stabbing was not a...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested for attempted murder in weekend shooting

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) --  A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested for attempted murder after a weekend argument ended in gunfire.Santa Rosa police said Jose Figueroa Baltazar was being held on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and gang related charges.Investigators said officers received a call late Sunday night from a resident about a shooting in the 1700-block of Greeneich Ave.  When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man lying near the curb, on the south side of the roadway. He appeared to have been shot one time, in the upper part of the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family of Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson holds out hope 6 years after disappearance

VALLEJO – Six years after 15-year-old Pearl Pinson disappeared off the streets of Vallejo, her family refuses to give up hope that she will be found.In chalk, the base of the pedestrian footbridge that crosses Interstate 780 in Vallejo bears the name of Pearl Pinson. Wednesday marks six years that Pearl, wearing her black and turquoise backpack, was abducted and never to be seen again. This year - like every year, her older sister Rose comes out with family hoping against hope to keep her face and name in people's minds - to bring her home."It's extremely hard. But I...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area authorities promise increased patrols at schools after Texas mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in a number of Bay Area cities on Tuesday said they would increase patrols in the areas around schools in the wake of the mass shooting that left at least 19 people dead at a Texas elementary school.The San Francisco Unified School District announced in a statement that the SFPD planned to "have an increased police presence around schools from now until the end of the school year next Wednesday, June 1.""We share the grief and concern following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. This is a tragic and senseless event and we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.  
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood early Wednesday morning left one person injured, police said.The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of La Salle Avenue, where the male victim and suspect got into an argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.The male suspect has not been arrested and police did not release a detailed description of him. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Milpitas gun buyback collects more than 400 guns

MILPITAS (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Clara County officials bought more than 400 guns during a buyback event Sunday in Milpitas.County officials offered up to $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns and up to $200 for ghost guns and assault weapons. They also offered free gun locks at the event, held at the Milpitas Community Center.The event was a collaborative effort by Supervisor Otto Lee, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Milpitas Police Department and city of Milpitas, and included law enforcement support from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, and the police departments of San Jose, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto and Los Gatos.
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CoCo county launching 4 'test to treat' sites to increase access to COVID medication

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced Wednesday the opening of four COVID-19 testing sites this week that will also make prescription medication available for those who test positive.The 'test to treat' sites in Antioch, Brentwood, San Pablo and Pleasant Hill are located at testing sites operated by OptumServe Federal Health Services and had only offered COVID testing services until this week. People who test positive at one of the four locations will consult with a physician who, if they determine it is medically necessary, will prescribe antiviral medication like Paxlovid or Molnupiravir that can reduce the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
