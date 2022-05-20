ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Casey Cole White ordered to give DNA sample

By Jeremy Gray
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Casey Cole White has been ordered to give a DNA sample, according to court records filed in connection to his escape charge. The records state Casey White is to give the sample today or “as...

14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. inmates graduate from substance abuse program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony was held at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Four inmates graduated from the Vanderburgh County Jail’s substance abuse program. Inmates had to complete the 12-week program focused on treatment to keep them out of jail and sober. The...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Teen gun violence on the rise in the Tri-State, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in the Tri-State says they’re seeing an uptick in gun violence in teenagers. Reports have been circulating nationwide about the increase in teenagers using firearms. The CDC reports that guns became the leading cause of death in teens after they saw a spike...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County man is facing drug trafficking charges. Officials with Pennryile Narcotics Task Force say an investigation led to the search of a home on Hillview Street in Cleaton. Detectives say they found two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, meth, marijuana and suspected heroin and...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man accused of fast food shooting to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of an Evansville drive-thru shooting is set to be sentenced Monday. Officials with the prosecutor’s office say 27-year-old Jerome Height pled guilty to last year’s McDonald’s shooting in April. Authorities found a victim lying in the parking lot with multiple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Kentucky Man Arrested And Charged With Drug Trafficking

An investigation by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force leads to a Muhlenberg County man. Officers searched a home on Hillview Street in Cleaton where they found two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, meth and pot along with suspected heroin and fentanyl. 30 year old Bobby Dukes was arrested. At the time...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
