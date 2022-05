Summer break is almost here and it’s past time to find things for our kids to do. The Charlotte Knights are offering a free baseball clinic for kids. Summer is upon us and it’s time for us parents to find tons of things for our children to do. The Charlotte Knights is attempting to make that somewhat easy. The Charlotte Knights are offering a free baseball clinic for children ages 5-12. The clinic will be held at the Tuckaseegee Field of Dreams located 7531 Tuckaseegee Rd. It will be June 10th. When you register you will receive a free year subscription of Milb.tv subscription.

