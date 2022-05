Summer is officially underway at the Historical Society on June 2 with an encore performance by Merlin at the opening of the Music on the Great Lawn series. Music lovers will not want to miss the hugely popular 5-piece band led by Greenwich’s own Bob Capazzo. Known for their rock classics and engaging high energy, raise-the-roof style, Merlin’s versatile approach will span various musical styles and appeal to all ages.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO