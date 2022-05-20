ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival

By Michele Silva
 5 days ago

The 40 th annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games is Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. The festival is being held at the...

Related
Run for Wishes

Make A Wish East Tennessee is hosting a 5K walk/run at 9 AM on June 4 at Victor Ashe Park. Run For Wishes: A Magical 5K will help make wishes come true in the Knoxville area. People are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. Think wizards, princesses, or superheroes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Parrot Head Week with MEDIC

MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives. Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday, and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Service shop open house to benefit food bank

A special open house at Kadunza on Middlebrook Pike this weekend will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. The service shop will be selling auto parts that have never been used. You can check out the shop, meet the staff, see some cool cars, and even enjoy a meal. Kadunza’s open...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vols score SEC post season honors

The 2022 Southeastern Conference postseason honors were announced on Monday afternoon and Tennessee was well-represented with a league-high five players named to the all-conference teams and three Vols earning major awards. In total, six UT players racked up nine overall selections on the All-SEC first and second teams, as well...
KNOXVILLE, TN

