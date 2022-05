FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat situation forced officials to close Interstate 84 in Farmington and Route 9 northbound in Newington on Wednesday morning, state police said. Both highways have since reopened; however, the right lane was closed on I-84 west in Farmington between exits 39A and 39, according to the state Department of Transportation.

