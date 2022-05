Healthcare's workforce shortages have sparked calls to action from hospitals and leaders at the national level. In a statement submitted to the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee on Feb. 10, the American Hospital Association described the issue as critical, saying "the incredible physical and emotional toll that hospital workers have endured in caring for patients during the pandemic has, among other issues, exacerbated the shortage."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO