ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sling TV’s National Streaming Day Promotion 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwvVr_0fkmQO3o00

Roku introduced National Streaming Day in 2014 with the aim of celebrating streaming media of the digital age. Most streaming services take advantage of this unofficial “holiday” to shower consumers with promos and discounts. And who doesn’t love saving money? Join Sling TV in celebrating National Streaming Day and learn how you can save as a new subscriber.

Get Sling TV for 50% off your first month

What is Sling TV?

By subscribing to Sling TV’s streaming service , you can find all your favorite shows and movies, including news, live sports , and entertainment, for an affordable price. Why subscribe to a streaming service over cable, you may ask? Well, streaming services cost less than most cable TV providers, and they’re simple, convenient, and flexible, too. With Sling, you can catch the best channels at home or on the go from any device, and there are no long-term contracts, so you can pause, switch, or cancel your plan at any time.

What promotional plans are Sling TV offering for National Streaming Day?

Sling TV offers three different plans — all of which are currently 50% off your first month in honor of National Streaming Day. You can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue. Here’s what you need to know about each plan and promo:

Plan Promotional Price Channels Unique Features
Sling Orange $17.50 for your first month (then $35 per month after that) 30+ channels , including ESPN, TNT, TBS, CNN, HGTV, and AMC Good for families and NBA fans
Sling Blue $17.50 for your first month (then $35 per month after that) 40+ channels , including TNT, TBS, TLC, USA, FOX News, and CNN Good for entertainment and news
Sling Orange & Blue $25 for your first month (then $50 per month after that) 50 channels , including ESPN, TBS, TNT, USA, CNN, TLC, and MSNBC Good for everything
Get Sling TV for 50% off your first month

What other promos are Sling TV offering for National Streaming Day?

On top of the half-off promo for your first month, Sling is also offering certain upgrades and add-on services at a discounted price. Upgrades and add-ons can help customize your subscription to best suit your needs. These promos include a:

  • Free upgrade to DVR Plus for your first month, which includes 200 hours of DVR storage (usually $5 per month)
  • Free premium SHOWTIME add-on for your first month (usually $10 per month)
  • $5 premium STARZ add-on for your first month (usually $9 per month)

Does Sling TV offer a free trial?

Sling TV doesn’t always have a free trial available , but when there is one, you can sign up for it on the website or on the mobile app. When a free trial is available on the website, click the orange box that says “Try it Free.” It’ll take you through the steps to sign up.

If you don’t see a free trial available on the website, you can also try signing up for one on the app. Head to the App Store or Google Play to download the Sling TV app, click “Watch Now 7 Days Free,” and follow the instructions to enter your information, such as your name, password, and credit card information. If you don’t want to be charged for your first month automatically, be sure to cancel your free trial before it ends.

How do I sign up for a Sling TV subscription?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuB0U_0fkmQO3o00
Sling TV

If you love the channels that Sling offers and are looking for a streaming service that can satisfy your news, live sports, and entertainment desires, then now’s the time to subscribe. You’ll get 50% off your first month , and you can always cancel before the end of the billing cycle if you don’t want to be charged automatically after that. All you have to do is:

  1. Head to Sling.com and click the orange box that says “Try Us Today.”
  2. Create an account to start watching by entering your email address and choosing a password.
  3. Click continue, select the base service you’re interested in (Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue), then select any add-on services to customize your experience if you choose to do so.
  4. At the bottom of your screen, click the white button that says “Check Out,” add your billing information, then click the orange button that says “Finish & Submit.”
  5. Start streaming!

Remember, if you’re unsatisfied with your subscription, you can cancel at any time. To avoid being charged for the next month, be sure to cancel before the end of the billing cycle. If you want to try out a different subscription, you can switch plans at any time within your account dashboard on Sling.com . You can also pay for extra add-ons, such as News Extra, Sports Extra, or EPIX, for more channel variety. Sign up for Sling TV before the promos end!

Get Sling TV for 50% off your first month

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Top Gun: Maverick Free Online

Cast: Tom Cruise Miles Teller Jennifer Connelly Jon Hamm Glen Powell. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Nba Tv#Join Sling Tv#Sling Orange Blue#Espn#Tnt#Tbs
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

NBC Cancels New Thriller After Major Season One Cliffhanger

A TV show ending after just one season is never fun for fans. It's especially frustrating, though, when a series gets an early ax after a substantial cliffhanger, as viewers will never get to know if things were resolved. That, unfortunately, is the fate being handed to The Endgame, the globe-trotting thriller starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe. The NBC series isn't being given a second season.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Just Canceled 4 More Projects

Netflix continues to put the hammer down on several of its shows. Variety reported that Netflix has canceled four shows, including a project from Ava DuVernay. The streaming service has canceled a number of projects in recent weeks, even putting an end to Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl amongst several others.
TV SERIES
CNET

Thousands of Netflix Users Canceled Their Subscriptions. Here's How to Quit

Today is National Streaming Day, and for some, Netflix isn't on the list of services they'll be using to watch their favorite shows. The streaming video giant last month reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period.
BUSINESS
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

Here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2022, which will be headlined by Season 6 of Peaky Blinders and movies such as Vice. Netflix in June 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for series bingers and moviegoers alike. The series Peaky Blinders will see its sixth season be released onto the streaming platform alongside the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Previously released movies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Vice, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be released alongside new films such as Spiderhead.
TV & VIDEOS
Money

More Americans Cancel Expensive Cable TV Packages as Inflation Soars

Americans have been ditching pricey cable packages for years, but cord-cutting picked up the pace as inflation spiked in early 2022. Growth is slowing for live TV streaming subscriptions and on-demand services like Netflix and Hulu are slowing as well. Cable providers including Comcast, Verizon, Dish and others lost a...
BUSINESS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy