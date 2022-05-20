ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu’s National Streaming Day Deal: Your First 3 Months for Just $1 Each

If you haven’t heard, Hulu is offering an exclusive promo this week that you won’t want to miss. Why, you ask? Well, today is National Streaming Day , the unofficial U.S. holiday established by Roku in 2014 that recognizes streaming media’s greatness.

Get Hulu for $1 for the next 3 Months

What do I need to know about the Hulu promo?

In celebration, Hulu is offering its basic, ad-supported plan for just $1 per month for three months if you sign up before May 27. The good news is this deal is available to all new subscribers or those who canceled their subscription at least one month ago.

That’s only $3 for an entire three months. In comparison, Hulu’s basic plan is typically $6.99 per month or about $21 for 90 days. Even with this $18 discount, you can still access Hulu’s streaming library full of original content for three months.

What content can I watch with the promo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEcfD_0fkmQNB500
PhotoGranary – stock.adobe.com

With the ad-supported promotional plan, you can tune into both the new and the old — from episodes that just aired on TV and movies that recently left the theaters, to the blast-from-the-past classics. As for Hulu Originals, you can watch the Emmy award-winning drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” comedies like “Pen15” or “Ramy,” and documentaries like “Fyre Fraud,” “Hillary,” and “Untouchable.”

You can even find cartoons that’ll entertain your kids all summer long, and you can access major networks, such as ABC, AMC, MTV, NBC, HGTV, Disney Channel, Animal Planet, the Food Network, Freeform, Nickelodeon, and more.

How can I personalize my watch experience?

Since your wallet will only be $3 lighter thanks to this National Streaming Day promo, you can treat yourself to add-ons to customize and enhance your Hulu plan. For example, you can pay for partner add-ons, such as ESPN Plus for $6.99 per month or Disney Plus for an additional $2.99 per month. Or, you can spice up your watch experience with the following premium add-ons:

  • HBO Max for $14.99 per month
  • Cinemax for $9.99 per month
  • SHOWTIME for $10.99 per month
  • STARZ for $8.99 per month

Hopefully, we’ve convinced you to save your money and subscribe to the cheapest three-month streaming service of all time. Get to it before this week flies by, then spread the news!

*All subscribers will be direct-to-pay and roll to the full-price basic Hulu plan at the end of the promotional period.

Get Hulu for $1 for the next 3 Months

