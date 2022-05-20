ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Police Recover Gun Stashed In Elementary School Playground, Teen Arrested

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

(CNN) – A suspect has been arrested for leaving a loaded assault rifle on Riddle Elementary School’s playground in Lansing.

19-year-old Jabriel McGriff of Lansing was arraigned Thursday on three gun-related charges, including having a weapon in a school zone.

An official with the Lansing School District said the incident happened Tuesday after school hours and that no students were in danger.

Lansing police recovered two weapons, both of which were reported stolen.

McGriff is due in court again next Friday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CBS Detroit

Monroe County Increases Police Presence At Schools After Shooting In Texas

(CBS DETROIT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it is increasing police presence at schools after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In wake of the shooting, the sheriff’s office says the extra police presence in Monroe County begins Wednesday. Due to the recent school shooting in TX. The MPD, in coordination with the Monroe Sheriffs & other local law enforcement, will have an increased presence around City of Monroe & Monroe County Schools. We mourn the senseless...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Teens Charged In Shooting Outside Graduation Ceremony In West Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens were arrested in Livonia on Friday and were in court on Monday, facing charges in a shooting outside of a graduation ceremony in Kent County that left two people injured. Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill | Credit: CNN On Monday, two 18-year-olds appeared via video in a Kent County courtroom, both facing felony charges related to the shooting Thursday at East Kentwood High School. The Sheriff’s Office now says they believe up to 8 people were involved, with 5 people firing shots in the high school’s parking lot, just 30 minutes after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative...
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips In Murder Case Of Toriano Bibbs Jr.

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder case of Toriano Bibbs Jr. Toriano Bibbs Jr. | Credit: Crime Stoppers Toriano, 20, was with his brother and cousin when they drove in a 2014 blue Chrysler minivan to the 7600 block of Penrod in Detroit to meet with an unknown individual. When they did not see anyone in the area, they drove off and circled back. As they were coming back to the location, shots were fired at them, and Toriano was fatally shot. Toriano had two children and was attending Jackson Community college on a scholarship. If anyone has any information on this incident they are urged to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, or leave a tip online at: http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.    
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

3 Charged After Woman’s Body Found In Trunk Of Burning Car

(CBS DETROIT) — Three people are charged after authorities said the body of a 35-year-old woman was found inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Detroit. Deontay James Harper, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree arson and one count of tampering with evidence. Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer is charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact. from left: Deontay Harper, Calvin Mcgilmer and Ciera Mcgilmer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at...
DETROIT, MI
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Sheriff Bouchard Says ‘We Are Here For You’ To Oakland County Communities After Texas School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — In wake of a deadly shooting in Texas on Tuesday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard offered support to Oxford and surrounding communities. At least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman fired into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. This comes nearly six months after a shooting at Oxford High School killed four students and injured six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. “I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety and fear in Oxford and our communities. We are here for you...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Rollover Crash In Highland Park Kills 1 Person

(CBS DETROIT) – One person is dead following a rollover crash on Davison Freeway in Highland Park, Michigan State Police said. At about 1:20 a.m. on May 23, troopers responded to reports of a serious rollover crash in the area of eastbound Davison Freeway, west of I-75. A driver attempted to change lanes from center to right and while doing so the driver sideswiped a vehicle that was already driving in the right lane. According to police, the crash caused the driver who was hit to lose control, strike the concrete wall, and rollover several times. This driver was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at arrival. The at-fault driver was also taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed 32-Year-Old Woman

(CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 32-year-old woman in Detroit. Wayne County prosecutors charged Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, of Detroit, with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and reckless driving causing death. He was arraigned on Saturday in 36th District Court and given a $10,000/10% bond. Authorities say at about 4:51 p.m. on May 16, Detroit police were called to the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street. Police located the victim, identified as Iris Liciaga, laying on the ground, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say Munoz-Gutierrez was driving southbound on Livernois Avenue when he allegedly ignored a curve, causing him to drive on the sidewalk. He struck an unoccupied vehicle and continued driving when he hit the victim before fleeing the scene. He turned himself to police three days later, authorities say. Munoz-Gutierrez is scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 31 and a preliminary examination on June 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Justen Watkins, 25, Leader White Supremacist Group Sent To Prison

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of a white supremacist group was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to train for civil disorder, the attorney general’s office said. Investigators said Justen Watkins and two other men entered vacant state properties in Tuscola County in 2020 to assess whether they could be used as “hate camps” for paramilitary training. Watkins, 25, of Bad Axe was associated with The Base, a group that has pushed a fringe philosophy advocating mass violence to hasten society’s collapse. He was sentenced to at least 32 months in prison. A message seeking comment was sent to Watkins’ attorney. Four members of The Base have been convicted in Tuscola or Washtenaw counties since charges were filed in 2020. “Securing these convictions on the conspiracy to train for civil disorder creates a historic precedent in our state’s court system and conveys the real danger domestic terrorism poses here and around the country,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
#Elementary School#Police#School Zone#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
CBS Detroit

Ex-Detroit Firefighters Union Treasurer Verdine Day Sentenced For Fraud

DETROIT (AP) — A former treasurer for a Detroit firefighters union has been sentenced to one year in federal prison after being convicted of embezzling more than $220,000 in union funds, some of which she spent on airline flights, hotels, and ocean cruises. The federal judge who sentenced Verdine Day, 62, on Tuesday also ordered her to pay more than $220,000 in restitution to the Detroit Fire Fighters Association. Day was charged last September and later convicted of bank fraud, federal prosecutors said. “Day’s embezzlement was particularly egregious because she stole from the first responders in our community,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Inkster Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot, Kill People At Government Building

(CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man is charged after making threats against the Coleman A Young Municipal Center, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Courtney Seegars with one count of false report of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications device. Authorities say at about 10:44 a.m. on May 16, Seegars allegedly called a court clerk at the center and threatened to shoot and kill multiple people. He was arrested three days later following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the FBI. He was arraigned on Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 2. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: One Person Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit. Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets. Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median. The driver failed to stop at the scene and left. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting On I-94 In Allen Park

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-94 in Allen Park, following a road rage incident. On Thursday, May 19, at 4:50 p.m., MSP troopers received a call from a driver reporting their car was hit by an object, but they were not sure if it was a bullet. Troopers further investigated the situation and found that the incident started at westbound I-94 near Oakwood where the freeway road closures began. Officials say the victim threw an almost empty water bottle at the suspect, and then the suspect began following the victim. The victim attempted to get away...
ALLEN PARK, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

No Charges Filed Against Roseville Police Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Man With Knife

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say no charges will be filed against a Roseville police officer who shot and killed a man wielding a knife after a vehicle crash. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say they did not develop “any evidence to substantiate any criminal charges” against officer Chad Lee in the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Frank Robles, of Roseville. The sheriff’s office says it met with the county prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit to review the case. “After this review, a consistent opinion was reached that no criminal charges are warranted for Officer Chad Lee. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office...
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Ethan Crumbley To Remain In Oakland County Jail, Judge Orders

(CBS DETROIT) — Ethan Crumbley is to remain in Oakland County Jail, a judge ordered on Thursday. Judge Kwame Rowe made the decision after neither the defense nor the prosecution presented any new information. A hearing must be held each month because Crumbley is a minor who is being held in county jail. Crumbley, who turned 16 last month, faces multiple charges including murder for the deadly shooting on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School. Four students were killed in the shooting. Six others and a teacher were injured. The teen’s parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son’s mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home. Last month, Rowe set a Sept. 6 trial date for Crumbley. The judge says the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this forward.” A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 23. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Lockdown Initiated At Armada Elementary School

(CBS DETROIT) – School officials contacted Michigan State Police troopers and said Armada schools were going into lockdown due to a possible threat at the elementary school. MSP received the call at about 10:55 a.m. When troopers arrived at the school, they found out that the incident was related to a child custody dispute that happened three days ago. Officials say there is no danger to the students or the school, and the lockdown was precautionary. Police are continuing to investigate into the custody matter. More information will be released as officials continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
ARMADA, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Driver After Woman Killed In Detroit Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are searching for a driver after a mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday. At about 5 p.m., on Monday, May 16, the crash happened while a woman was waiting to cross Livernois, near Dragoon and McMillan streets, according to FOX 2. A tire business located near the scene caught the accident on video. The video shows the woman standing on the median, waiting for traffic to clear so she could cross Livernois. Then, a pickup truck didn’t turn with the road, and crossed the median, striking the woman, FOX 2 reports. The suspect continued driving without stopping. The victim has been identified as a mother of two young children. No one has been arrested in connection with this crime. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Prosecutor Talking To Experts In Killing Of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor said Wednesday that he will only decide whether to charge a white Michigan police officer in last month’s fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, after he finishes discussing it with experts. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker acknowledged that the “investigation appears to be moving painstakingly slowly,” six weeks after Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head during a struggle. “It is imperative that I review all the facts and evidence before making a charging decision,” Becker said. “In this situation, my decision can only be made by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

School Loses Challenge To Expired Michigan Mask Order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a Catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s 2020-21 mask order. The Whitmer administration policy during the COVID-19 pandemic was dropped about a year ago, making the lawsuit moot, the court said. The appeal was heard by 17 judges at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It was a rare step; most appeals are heard by three-judge panels. Resurrection School in Lansing and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask order violated the free exercise of religion, among other objections. A federal judge, however, ruled in favor of the state and declined to suspend the policy with an injunction. The statewide mask order ended in June 2021. Any subsequent school mask mandates came from local health departments. “This dispute is therefore moot unless there is a decent chance that the (state) will not only impose a new mask mandate, but also roughly stick to the exceptions in the old one,” Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote. “And that prospect is exceedingly remote given all that has happened in the year or so since the state rescinded its mandate.” © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Data: Michigan Sees Decrease In Evictions In 2021, But Many Residents Still Struggle To Find Homes

(CBS DETROIT) — Eviction rates across Michigan continue to decrease, but tenants are still seeing trouble. According to Michigan Courts data, the state saw a 13% eviction rate in 2021, which is a 7% decrease from the previous year. However, many are still without a home. Officials say since August 2020, almost 23,000 new eviction cases have been filed in 36th District Court, including 17,900 cases filed in 2020. That averages to about 1,500 new cases filed monthly, according to a report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Parole Denied For Don Miller Who Killed 4 Women In Lansing In The 1970s

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. Don Miller | Credit: MDOC Don Miller, 67, will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027, the Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Friday in a release. The office said it was notified Thursday that Miller had been denied parole. Following his confession to the four deaths, Miller was allowed to plead guilty to just two counts of manslaughter because he led authorities to some of the bodies. He also was convicted of raping...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

