Lansing Police Recover Gun Stashed In Elementary School Playground, Teen Arrested

(CNN) – A suspect has been arrested for leaving a loaded assault rifle on Riddle Elementary School’s playground in Lansing.

19-year-old Jabriel McGriff of Lansing was arraigned Thursday on three gun-related charges, including having a weapon in a school zone.

An official with the Lansing School District said the incident happened Tuesday after school hours and that no students were in danger.

Lansing police recovered two weapons, both of which were reported stolen.

McGriff is due in court again next Friday.

