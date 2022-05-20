ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Scooby Doo meets Shakespeare in ORR performance May 25

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe theater class at Old Rochester Regional High School will perform “Scooby Doo's Shakespearean Adventure’’ at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the high school auditorium....

Sippican School band performs

MARION — Hannah Moore, Instrumental/Band teacher directed the Sippican School beginner band for a performance on Tuesday, May 17. The band played a range of numbers, including the national anthem. Their next stop will be Marion’s Memorial Day parade.
MARION, MA
Sippican Historical Society awards scholarship

MARION — Jamie Lindsay MacKenzie has received the 2022 Judith W. Rosbe History Scholarship from the Sippican Historical Society. MacKenzie will be attending the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, studying interior architecture and design. The $1,250 scholarship is awarded annually to a senior at Old Rochester Regional High School who...
MARION, MA
Walk set May 28 at Alves Riverfront

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Land Trust will lead an Alves Riverfront Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 along upper portions of the tidal Mattapoisett River. The trust is working to preserve the four-acre Alves parcel and open the land for public use and river access. Placing the Alves...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Lions Club unable to loan Harbor Days tent, Select Board says

MATTAPOISETT — Select board members raised concerns Tuesday that a tent approved only for Harbor Days use is being offered for public events outside the scope of their previous approval. The Mattapoisett Lions Club was granted permission to place the tent on July 6, ahead of the Harbor Days,...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Jacobs Scholarships Totaling $175,000 Awarded to Five New Bedford Students

Next-generation STEM leaders celebrated during SouthCoast Community Foundation award reception. NEW BEDFORD, MA – The SouthCoast Community Foundation hosted its 21st Annual Jacobs Family New Bedford High Schools Scholarships reception virtually on Friday, May 13th, where five New Bedford students received awards totaling $175,000. Zachary Bois, Raven DeGrace, Samuel Thomas Jupin, Sabrina Rosa Costa, and Katherine Maldonado Montoya each received a four-year $35,000 grant from the SouthCoast Community Foundation to support their STEM-focused academic pursuits. Joining the Community Foundation, school leadership, previous Jacobs scholars, were donors Dr. Irwin and Joan Jacobs and Mayor Jon Mitchell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Wareham Police Association donates bike, awards ‘outstanding citizen’

The Wareham Police Association recently awarded an “Outstanding Citizen Award” to one resident and also donated a bike to a girl who was recently hit while riding hers. Resident Geoffrey Worrell was awarded a plaque for “his donations and personal time, taking part in most every event hosted by WPD and the association members,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
WAREHAM, MA
A creek runs through it: Students help clear land

MARION — Students at Tabor Academy helped clear the Sippican Lands Trust Williams Wildlife Refuge on Front Street. Land trust personnel describe the property as tiny but mighty. The students helped clear out invasive species at the site and revealed the tiny creek running through the center.
MARION, MA
Morse re-elected by two votes in Rochester, Murphy seeks recount

ROCHESTER — Only two votes separated the candidates for Select Board, with incumbent Brad Morse edging contender Adam Murphy, 582 to 580 at the Rochester Town Election Wednesday, May 25. Murphy immediately requested a recount. “That’s very close,’’ he said. A recount would be “appropriate,’’ he said....
ROCHESTER, NY
Town to seek funding for coastal path, rotary

State funding could help Wareham design a new rotary to Onset and coastal path between the Tremont Nail Factory and Besse Park. The Select Board voted unanimously to authorize its chair to write letters of support for two state grant applications for the potential town projects. Town Planner Ken Buckland...
WAREHAM, MA
New Emergency Center now open at Tobey Hospital

At midnight, Tobey Hospital opened its new emergency center to the public. Those seeking emergency care at the hospital should use the 124 Main St. entrance, not the entrance on High Street. Red signs directing people to the emergency center have been installed around downtown and the hospital campus, per...
WAREHAM, MA
Report recommends extending sewer in Marion

MARION — Marion residents received their first glimpse at a wastewater management plan that recommends extending the sewer system to 11 areas of town. The Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan written by Weston & Sampson Engineers was created to develop a long-term plan for the town’s wastewater needs and was presented to the public at the Monday, May 23 meeting of the Select Board.
MARION, MA

