Join Our Planter Angel Team!

Next-generation STEM leaders celebrated during SouthCoast Community Foundation award reception. NEW BEDFORD, MA – The SouthCoast Community Foundation hosted its 21st Annual Jacobs Family New Bedford High Schools Scholarships reception virtually on Friday, May 13th, where five New Bedford students received awards totaling $175,000. Zachary Bois, Raven DeGrace, Samuel Thomas Jupin, Sabrina Rosa Costa, and Katherine Maldonado Montoya each received a four-year $35,000 grant from the SouthCoast Community Foundation to support their STEM-focused academic pursuits. Joining the Community Foundation, school leadership, previous Jacobs scholars, were donors Dr. Irwin and Joan Jacobs and Mayor Jon Mitchell.
Comments / 0