BEATRICE – Beatrice High School administrators and staff are considering some changes dealing with student identification, a cooperative program and college credit courses. Principal Jason Sutter told the District 15 Board Tuesday night about an I-D plan being considered. "We think that creating a student I-D system that students would use for lunch codes, attendance or bathroom passes...wearing these I-D cards, is really an important thing. We know that could be a district-level app. It would help us track kids, help us track attendance or going through the lunch line."

BEATRICE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO