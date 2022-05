PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a woman, which then fired when the two fought over it. Michael Glasper, 54, of Paducah, is wanted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and menacing.

