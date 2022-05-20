ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from the 100s this weekend!

By Amber Sullins
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

PHOENIX — Winds are backing off and temperatures are dropping as we head into the weekend!. Valley highs will fall into the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes....

ABC 15 News

Heat Awareness Week: Everything you need to know to stay cool, safe

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed May 23-27 “Heat Awareness Week” as we head into the most dangerous time of year. During Heat Awareness Week, the National Weather Service, Arizona Department of Health Services, and City of Phoenix Heat Response and Mitigation Office will be bringing more attention to the number one weather-related killer.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona's growing rural groundwater crisis

PHOENIX — With a megadrought across the west, Arizona is hardly the only state with water supply issues, but experts say it is unique. "The really striking thing about Arizona is that there's no one in charge for a lot of the state," Rebecca Nelson told ABC15. She is a water policy researcher who studies groundwater in the western U.S. at Stanford University.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Walmart drone delivery coming to the Valley

PHOENIX — Are you ready for drone delivery?. Walmart is teaming up with DroneUp to expand its drone delivery network to the Valley later this year. The program will launch at 34 different Walmart locations, which could provide four million U.S. households with the convenience of drone delivery and the ability to deliver more than one million packages by drone within the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Golden Lab rescued from wash by welders

CASA GRANDE — A five-year-old Golden Lab named Bo is thrilled Wednesday to be reunited with one of the people who helped save his life two weeks ago in Casa Grande. “He’s a wonderful dog, he’s very well behaved,” said Julian Rodriguez petting the rambunctious pup.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (5/25/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Kids eat FREE every Tuesday at Chompie's restaurants

Want to take the kids out to eat without putting a dent in your wallet? At Chompie’s, kids eat free every Tuesday!. Head to any Chompie’s location during restaurant hours and get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Kids must be 10...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crews fight brush fire in Chandler

CHANDLER — Crews are fighting a brush fire in Chandler near Old Price and Queen Creek roads that began Monday afternoon. Officials say the fire has burned five to six acres. A nearby health center had to evacuate. The fire crossed containment lines, getting closer to two nearby businesses...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Arizona's national forests and some local governments and land management agencies are implementing stricter campfire and smoking restrictions because of the heightened wildfire threat. Heightened restrictions ordered by the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests take effect either Wednesday or Thursday. Stage 1...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Head-on collision causes Northern Ave to close in Peoria

PEORIA — Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in Peoria on Northern Avenue between 99th and 103rd avenues. Officials say one driver has life-threatening injuries, while the other driver has non-life threatening injuries. Northern Avenue has been closed between 99th and 103rd Avenues while the crash...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona gives us an inside look into a remodeled home

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Community near Gilbert calls Ocotillo Widening Project a 'land grab'

GILBERT — A neighborhood near Gilbert is riled up, angered about the Ocotillo Widening Project that’ll take chunks of land from dozens of property owners. Many property owners made their voices heard Tuesday evening at the Town of Gilbert’s council meeting. Ellen West and her husband were...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman killed in crash on Interstate 17 near Cactus Rd

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Cactus Road after a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash triggered by a car that ran out of gas. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 17 northbound lanes, near Cactus Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Bicyclist killed in crash involving a vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed in a crash where he collided with a car near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday afternoon. Andriya Shagwa, 48, was initially taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," where he later died. Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed...
PHOENIX, AZ

