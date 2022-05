Montclair, NJ — The YMCA of Montclair 39th Annual Montclair Run returns to its traditional Sunday in June on June 5 as a retro race. “We are looking forward to having another fun-themed race and can’t wait to welcome returning and new runners and walkers,” said Buddy Evans, President and CEO of the YMCA of Montclair. “We are so grateful for the support of our run sponsors who are committed to improving the health of those in our community who access programming at our Y. Together, we are helping to make a positive and lasting difference in their lives.”

