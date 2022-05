WYSO Morning News Update for May 23, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — A new bill fashioned after a Texas abortion law has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports it’s already scheduled for its first hearing. This bill goes further than the abortion bans currently under consideration by lawmakers. It would also allow private citizens to take action against a person performing or inducing an abortion. And this bill also allows individuals to take action against others who help someone get an abortion. It is scheduled to get its first hearing this week. Ohio will likely ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade next month, as a draft leaked opinion has indicated.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO