63-Year-Old Flavor Flav Reveals He Has a 3-Year-Old Son

By Shawn Grant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaury is ending too soon. He would have definitely loved to have Flavor Flav’s recent paternity test for his show. The iconic hypeman of Public Enemy...

Frafra
5d ago

Wow He will be 78 going on 79 when the baby turn 18...Not going to be able to do anything with the child but watch Gun Smoke and Andy Griffith

Edward Wandrick
5d ago

Flava's kid will be in kindergarten with Flava's grandkids talm'bout, "Hey, Unk. Stop hoggin' the green crayons, boyeee!"

