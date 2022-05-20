Tips to Beat the Heat Over the Coming Days

This month we will be joined by our new Director of CRESS, Earl Miller. You can come hear from Earl and ask any questions you might have about CRESS and the progress towards our new model of community safety. We will provide some quick updates on what is happening with the Council, but will reserve most of the time for conversation and questions. Registration required (see link). This meeting will be in the Webinar style, please raise your hand when you enter the webinar to be brought into the "room". If you have any questions, please reach out to devlingauthiera@amherstma.gov and bahl-milnes@amherstma.gov.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO