Tips to Beat the Heat Over the Coming Days

RECEIVED: 5/5/2022 at 4:12 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: PUBLIC MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2022-11 – Fearing Sunset, LLC c/o Thomas R. Reidy, Esq. – Request a Special Permit to allow the construction of 2 apartment buildings and 4 duplex buildings, with a total of 17 residential units, including 2 affordable units, on an approximate 2.04 acre property, under Sections 3.01, 3.3211, 3.323, 5.10, 6.29, 10.38 of the Zoning Bylaw, located at 164 & 174 Sunset Avenue (Map 11C/Parcels 9 & 299), General Residence (RG) and Neighborhood Residence (RN) Zoning Districts. CONTINUED FROM APRIL 28, 2022 GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: ELECTION OF OFFICERS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: ADJOURN:
