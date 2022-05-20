At a Tampa alternative school, one teacher says struggling students 'deserve the best'
Two years after the coronavirus pandemic began, teacher pay, school staff shortages, censorship, raucous school board meetings and restrictions on teaching materials and classroom discussions of gender have all been in the news. WUSF recently asked for teachers to weigh in on their current challenges. Among those who responded...
Lawmakers made massive changes to testing in state schools this year — swapping the yearly Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA tests, for three shorter "progress assessment" tests throughout the school year. WUSF recently asked local teachers if newly passed laws help or hurt their efforts in the classroom. Here's...
Finally, Pasco County Schools and the district's union have a contract for this school year — just as the year draws to an end. The deal will give district employees a four percent supplemental payment to their salaries. Staff should receive their supplemental checks around June 17, according to the district.
HERNANDO County, Fla. — Rick Ahrens has a big heart, he loves hard and he believes in his students. Ahrens has spent decades making the agricultural education program at Hernando High School into one of the best in the country. For 40 years, he’s put in countless hours of...
Pine View School administrators warned senior class president Zander Moricz to not discuss his activism during a speech at Sunday's commencement in Sarasota. The gay student, who is part of a lawsuit against the state, instead creatively alluded to his coming-out journey while speaking to roughly 200 fellow graduates, friends and family.
Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25), no backpacks will be allowed at all PCPS school sites for the remainder of the current school year. The last day of school for students is Friday, May 27. For the rest of this week, students may carry bags no larger than a small purse....
A graduating senior in Florida came up with a clever loophole to talk about gay rights and address the state's "Parental Rights in Education" law—also called the "Don't Say Gay" law by critics—in his graduation speech, after he was allegedly subjected to censorship by school officials. Zander Moricz, a senior and the president of his graduating class at Pine View School in Osprey, revealed in a viral Twitter thread earlier this month that he was being "silenced" by the school administration.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School leaders and other public officials around the Tampa Bay area have responded with heartfelt messages in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children and two adults dead, according to officials. Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis and...
Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is expected to announce Wednesday additional security measures at schools across the district following a deadly shooting in Texas that left 19 students, and two teachers dead.
TAMPA, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools said in a news release on Sunday they will be offering free and healthy meals this summer at their two campuses in Hillsborough County to children who rely on their schools for food. The meals will be served in the cafeteria at IDEA...
Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?
They plan to break ground later this year for 200 Hope Cottages. They are small, one-room structures with electricity, heat and bedding. Bathroom, shower, and kitchen facilities will also be expanded here.
Currently all of Hernando County is represented by Daniel Webster (Rep Clermont) in the US House of Representatives. His district is District 11 which includes Hernando, Citrus, Sumter, and portions of Lake and Marion counties. After redistricting, Webster remains the representative for District 11, but Hernando County is no longer...
