Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim expressed confidence that Kyler Murray will agree to a new contract in the near future. "I just think it's a timing thing," Keim said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday. "Every quarterback that's done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. … We know that he's under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option. He is our future, we feel that way strongly. And I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO