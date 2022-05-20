ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM, JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”

All signs pointed to Hyundai Motor Group building a massive auto plant at the site outside Savannah. President Joe Biden is visiting South Korea and his schedule included a weekend event with the company's chairman to discuss “Hyundai’s decision to invest in a new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility” in the area, according to the White House.

Expected to cost $7 billion and employ up to 8,500 workers, according to two Georgia officials familiar with the plans, the plant would rank among the largest development deals ever in Georgia. The officials were not authorized to discuss the project publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The announcement comes five days before Kemp faces a contested Republican primary election against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. It also coincides with Biden's visit to South Korea, where Hyundai is headquartered.

State and local officials purchased the 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site a year ago in Bryan County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) inland from Savannah. The land sits adjacent to Interstate 16 that links Savannah and Macon, not far from its intersection with Interstate 95 that spans the eastern seaboard. It's also near to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport.

Bryan County and neighboring Chatham County, which includes Savannah, each chipped in $9 million toward the $61 million purchase price.

Hyundai Motor Group sells cars under the Hyundai and Kia brands. The South Korean automaker already operates two American assembly plants in Montgomery, Alabama, and in West Point, Georgia.

It would be the second huge electric vehicle plant announced in Georgia in less than a year. Rivian Automotive announced in December plans for a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta that's expected to employ about 7,500 workers.

In his primary campaign against Kemp, Perdue has attacked the Rivian deal and its promises of $1.5 billion in incentives and tax breaks by Georgia and local governments. Perdue says the deal transfers money to liberal financiers and the state failed to consulted with local residents who fear the plant threatens their rural quality of life.

___

Amy reported from Atlanta and Madhani reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Abrams-Kemp slugfest promises to be pricey, long and ugly

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia voters didn't get much of a break from election talk on the day after the Tuesday primary in which Republican Gov. Brian Kemp demolished GOP challenger David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams finally clinched a nomination waiting for her after no other members of her party jumped in.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Tribute for late VA chief Max Cleland, who lost limbs in war

ATLANTA — (AP) — President Joe Biden and three former presidents paid tribute Wednesday to late Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator Max Cleland, who lost limbs while serving in Vietnam. Biden called Cleland a hero who “exemplified the best of the American spirit.”. Former President Barack...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Georgia voters navigate rules passed after 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tuesday's election in Georgia marked the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation's most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Election officials, poll workers and voters...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is facing a tough primary challenge Tuesday, nearly two years after he drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump for refusing to try to overturn Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. Trump was...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
State
Washington State
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Washington, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Beto O'Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Surrounded by fellow Republicans on a high school stage, Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, when Beto O'Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience. “Gov. Abbott, I...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Texas massacre casts shadow over hearing for ATF pick

Less than a day after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, a Wednesday Senate hearing for President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reflected the deep political divisions over guns. Steve Dettelbach would be...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAU

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could spell an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, while Stacey Abrams will be crowned the Democratic Party's nominee after running unopposed. More than 850,000 Georgians cast ballots during weeks...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
WGAU

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination. The candidates are seeking the Senate seat...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WGAU

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. It happened after Sandy Hook, after Parkland, after the Orlando nightclub shooting and after...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Live updates | Man sent Facebook messages before shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private. Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Hyundai Motor Group#Vehicles#The White House#Republican
WGAU

Texas school shooting: World leaders react to shooting in Uvalde

Leaders from around the world reacted with shock and horror after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, calling it “senseless” and “inconceivable.”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country has been attempting to fend off an invasion since Feb. 24, said it was “terrible,...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

Could Facebook have known about ominous direct-message threats made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could it have warned the authorities?. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the online messages sent minutes before the Wednesday attack, although he called them...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

Nearly 6 years later, man indicted in mother's death at sea

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — The circumstantial evidence against Nathan Carman had been lying in plain sight for years before his surprising indictment and arrest this month on allegations he killed his mother at sea off New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars. Federal prosecutors...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WGAU

Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills seized in Arizona traffic stop

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — (AP) — Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said. The pills that were seized were discovered concealed in collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
WGAU

Indiana House backs override on veto of trans sports ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor's veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
WGAU

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy