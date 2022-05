YORK -- In 2020 and 2021, York County Development Corporation (YCDC) organized the 17 County Leadership Program with the help of Cultivate Rural Leaders. The program has since transitioned to being run by Dr. Shannon Leinen, professor of York College’s Master of Arts in Organizational and Global Leadership program. Up to 17 leaders will be selected for the 2022 program, which will run through October 2022. Applications will be due June 30.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO