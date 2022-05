Class of 2020 reunites to celebrate Commencement together Twitter. Members of the Class of 2020 returned to College Hill—many for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world in March 2020—to celebrate the rite of Commencement. More than 250 members of the Class of 2020 returned to campus to participate in the event, which was held on the Quad. In August 2020, they were awarded their degrees during a virtual Commencement ceremony. Below is a selection of images taken on May 22; a full gallery of images is available.

