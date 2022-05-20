ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

Missing: Destiny Robinson

By Cris Belle
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry...

fox8.com

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman took the life of the grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson. In a Cleveland neighborhood, Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed on Sept. 19. His murder remains unsolved. In Dark Side of the Land podcast, 19 News investigative reporter, Hannah Catlett brings us...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Maple Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Police chase ‘reckless’ dirt bike drivers

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two “reckless” dirt bike drivers were involved in a pursuit Saturday originating in Brooklyn and continuing into Parma, according to the Parma Police Department. Police said the individuals, one riding a red and blue bike and the other riding a black and white bike,...
cleveland19.com

Crime Stoppers relies on help from the streets as Cleveland violence climbs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For more than four decades, Crime Stoppers has played a key role in solving crimes throughout Cleveland and beyond. That role has become even more prevalent as crime increases. “We’re in the middle of an epidemic of violence,” said Captain Richard McIntosh. “Crime has become exceedingly...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Wjw
cleveland19.com

Mentor police arrest man after stand-off

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man is in custody after a short stand-off with Mentor police Wednesday morning. According to Mentor police, Lake County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. regarding a Painesville man making suicidal threats. Mentor police said officers located the man’s car at a...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Drunk, armed man robs Ohio Dollar General, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old armed and intoxicated man robbed a Dollar General, located at 19 N. Arlington Street in Akron, last night around 9:30 p.m. according to the Akron Police Department. Akron Police later identified the man as Rodney Willis, and said he had a gun in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for 2021 Lakewood homicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the May 2021 homicide of a man in Lakewood faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning. Court records show that Bruce Ford changed his plea in the case earlier this month. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, but it was amended to involuntary manslaughter.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman airlifted to UH after falling at Whipp’s Ledges

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman reportedly fell at a Cleveland Metroparks hiking area Monday evening, a spokesperson for the parks confirmed. The incident reportedly took place around 7 p.m. at Whipp’s Ledges in the Hinckley Reservation. The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to University Hospitals, the Cleveland Metroparks said. At this time an investigation is […]
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy