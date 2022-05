Don't want to sync your Apple Music and settings? Then switch it all off. One of the nice perks of Apple Music is that you can sync your purchased music and settings — such as playlists, listening stats, and more — to your other Apple devices. This is done through iCloud, and provided you have enough iCloud space, the whole process of syncing your iCloud music library is seamless and straightforward. But what if you want to turn it off? It’s easy to do, but be aware that you won’t be able to sync your music, playlists, and other music app settings anymore.

