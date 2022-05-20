Baltimore Man Arrested On Murder Charge

Myron Watson, 35 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police

A Baltimore man who allegedly killed a man earlier this month, has been arrested on murder charges, authorities say.

Myron Watson, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Kennod Taylor, 39, after an argument on the 2900 block of East Preston Street on the night of Monday, May 9.

Watson was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and was charged with first and second-degree murder, and multiple other assault-related charges.

