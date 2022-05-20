Baltimore Man Arrested On Murder Charge

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend.
Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.
The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot.
All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A Maryland driver was convicted on a manslaughter charge for causing a violent crash that killed one man in November, 2020, authorities say. Danys Martinez Lazo, 21, of Silver Spring crossed over the center lane and hit Jaques Vainqueur's vehicle head on, pushing the car more than 70 feet from the site of impact on Old Columbia Pike near Ruxton Road in Silver Spring around 4:35 a.m., Nov. 8, 2020, the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office reports.
Three Baltimore shooters were sentenced to life in prison for incidents, some fatal, that took place across the city, authorities say. Joseph Clark and Raymond Roman pleaded guilty to first degree murder, while Franklin Randall was convicted of attempted murder by a jury, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.
Three Baltimore police officers have been declared justified in the February 2021 shooting death of an armed 25-year-old man, the city's State Attorney's Office announced.Video evidence and witness testimonies found Benjamin Tyson, 35, pointed a gun at officers and refused to comply with orders bef…
More details have emerged following a standoff in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May, 24. Waynesboro police were called to a report of an armed man in a home during a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of North Potomac Street around 7:17 a.m., according to a release by the department.
Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River man has been sentenced for a 2020 murder in which he shot his victim 14 times. Jaekwan Jacob Stephens, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first-degree premeditated murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. In the early morning hours of August 18, 2020, …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Southeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers initially received a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of O’Donnell Street at 2:40 p.m. But they didn’t find a gunshot victim, police said.
A short time later, they learned that the teenager had walked into a local hospital in search of medical treatment for his hand injury.
Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southeastern District are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
A Lorton man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for causing a woman to die from a drug overdose, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said. Julian Velasquez, 36, distributed counterfeit Xanax containing fentanyl to the woman, labelled as a 29-year-old E.M., who accidentally overdosed in August 2020, the office reports.
A student wanted on attempted murder charges for a stabbing inside Coatesville Area Senior High School surrendered to police Tuesday night, authorities said. Oddell Cannon, 16, has been identified as the suspect who fled the school following the 7:30 a.m. incident that sent the unidentified victim to Paoli Hospital, Caln Township police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man died after he was found with a head injury early Monday in northern Baltimore.
Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4600 block of Northwood Drive in response to a man lying in the street, Baltimore Police said.
Responding officers found 22-year-old Davon Silver-Nelson lying on the ground with an injury to the head, police said.
Silver-Nelson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
No additional details were immediately released as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A man who heard gunfire on a Baltimore street and fled the area checked himself into a hospital after realizing he was the one who had been shot, authorities say. The 38-year-old man heard the shot while in the area of Wilkens Avenue and Monroe Street, Baltimore Police said. He...
A 28-year-old man died four months after being shot in Camden, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the Jan. 3 shooting that hospitalized and later killed Andrew Ayala, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a joint release with Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Officers responding...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery last week in Annapolis, authorities said Tuesday.
Pedro Nguyen was arrested on May 19 on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and accessory after the fact, according to a WJZ search of online court records.
The charges stem from a bank robbery reported the day before in the 800 block of Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, Annapolis Police said.
Police said a man walked into the bank branch and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.
Investigators found no sign of the suspect during a subsequent search of the surrounding area.
It is unclear what role police believe Nguyen had in the case or what led them to charge him in connection to the case.
Nguyen remains in custody on $100,000 bond while awaiting court proceedings.
A 20-year-old man shot in Northwest Washington DC died moments after walking into a hospital, authorities said. Jahmeze Williams, of Southeast, DC, was said to be shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, around 10 p.m on Tuesday, May 24, Metropolitan Police said. When officers arrived at...
Two people have died following a Friday night crash in District Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police. Authorities said they responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 5700 block of Marlboro Pike for a two-car crash. Marquise Lewis, 29, of D.C., was driving an SUV southbound when police...
An Arlington man said he was attacked for no reason while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday. The man was in the Colonial Village Apartments area along Key Boulevard just after 5 p.m. when a man walked up to him to start a conversation, an Arlington Police report said. He ignored him and continued walki…
