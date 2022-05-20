ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Casey White ordered to provide DNA sample, court records show

By Associated Press
CBS 42
 5 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White, but she approved the state’s request in an order Wednesday, records show.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White , the assistant corrections director. Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville , Indiana, and Vicky White, 56, died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

White, who is being held at a state prison after being recaptured in Indiana last week, must provide the sample by Friday or “as soon as practicable,” Medley said, and a defense lawyer can observe the process.

DNA court order

An attorney for Casey White has not commented publicly since the arrest and did not oppose the request for a DNA sample, made in the escape case. But the prisoner’s mother said she doubts her son knew about the escape until Vicky White came to take him from jail for a supposed mental evaluation April 29.

White is scheduled to go on trial in June on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Connie Ridgeway in 2015, although a delay is possible. Authorities said the man confessed to the killing in 2020 while in prison for other crimes.

For the latest on this case, click here .

