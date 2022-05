As more men embrace luxurious self-care, barbershops across the country are stepping up the glam. While we all attempt to leave toxic masculinity behind, more and more men are taking the time to tend to their well-being, and the industry is responding. The men’s personal care market is booming, with global forecasts predicting that it will grow by more than $100 billion over the next 10 years. Canadian men of all orientations are no exception; they’re increasingly seeking out chic specialized spaces for a little TLC. To deliver those perfect fades and expert beard trims — often with a cappuccino or a glass of Scotch — a growing number of high-design Canadian barbershops offering more than just the classic shave-and-a-haircut level of service have set up shop.

