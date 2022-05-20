ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDOT preparing for hurricane season

RALEIGH – June 1 is the official start to hurricane season and NCDOT staff across the state is ensuring equipment like trucks and chainsaws are running properly and “road closure” and “high water” signs are accounted for.

In the case of an event, it is crucial that crews are ready to go.

“Anything that we need to purchase beforehand like chainsaw blades, chainsaws themselves, making sure our vehicles are up and running — not in the shop, so when an event does come, we are ready to respond,” Craven County Maintenance Engineer Rhett Gerrald said.

While crews are preparing, NCDOT encourages all residents to do the same. Visit the department’s evacuation route webpage to know what you should do in the event of an emergency.

Hurricane season lasts through November.

