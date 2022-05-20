Foster Friday: Give Candy A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our April 2022 Teacher of the Month winner, Natalie Mead. Mrs. Mead, a teacher at Weddington Middle School, was nominated by Bejal Mehta. Bejal Mehta said of Mrs. Mead, “Mrs. Mead is by far one of the sweetest teachers you’ll ever meet in your life. On top of being one of the best teachers, she is one of the most kind-hearted people you will ever meet. She has a true love for teaching these children. She has been a teacher for over 17 years and she still teaches them with her full heart. Both of my children have had her and I have never heard one bad thing about her. Just today my son said that this was his favorite teacher so far and in his whole life. Coming from a little schoolboy that says a lot.”

