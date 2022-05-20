ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Foster Friday: Give Candy A Loving Home

By Emily Bryson, WCCB Rising
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC — Give Candy a loving home! Candy is 8-months-old and weighs 43 pounds. She has been...

Comments / 1

